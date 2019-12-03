ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis VA Regional Office will host a hiring event Friday.
At the event, veterans, military spouses, and those with special hiring authorities will be able to apply in-person for positions as Program Support Assistants in the Centralized Support Division (GS-5 and GS-6).
No preregistration is required for the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until 200 applications are received, whichever comes first.
The hiring event will take place at the St. Louis VA Regional Office at the Charles F. Prevedel Federal Building at 9700 Page Avenue in St. Louis.
Those attending the hiring event must have a government-issued photo identification and the following hard-copy documents for consideration:
- Resume
- Copy of DD214, “Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty” (member 4 copy)
- SF-15, “Application for 10-Point Veteran’s Preference” (https://www.opm.gov/forms/pdf_fill/sf15.pdf)
- Civil Service Preference Letter/10 point preference letter (www.ebenefits.va.gov)
- Unofficial Copy of College Transcripts
- VA Schedule A Letter (Schedule A allows for non-competitive hiring of people with severe disabilities. The letter is provided by the applicant’s physician.)
