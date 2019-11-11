HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nicholas McNeal is upset with the City of Hillsdale for wrongfully towing his 2004 Ford Expedition in August from in front of his home.
Now they can’t find his car.
“I hit the stop sign and Iooked, and I was like hold on where is my car at, where is my vehicle?” McNeal asked.
McNeal said his car was out front of his home on Cherry Avenue and a city employee had it towed.
“The only reason that they did give me was that one of the maintenance workers at Hillsdale said, that it was an abandoned property, but at the same time it was not abandoned,” he said.
According to McNeal’s lease he wasn’t set to be out of the house until August 31st. The Expedition was towed August 23rd, according to an invoice from the tow company.
McNeal said Hillsdale never even gave him a citation for the tow.
“We was in the process of moving but at the same time we was [sic] packing up things and moving things to the new house but we still lived in the house,” McNeal said.
McNeal said for the past two months, the chief of police told him they would right this wrong. But he said he’s still waiting to receive his car. And the chief hasn’t explained why it’s taking so long.
“I need my vehicle like as of immediately because that’s my way back and forth to work and my kids transportation to school,” he said.
News 4 went by the Hillsdale Police Department to speak with the chief who said they are working to resolve this.
He told News 4 he couldn’t say why it’s taken so long to return McNeal’s vehicle or say where the vehicle is.
According to an invoice from the tow company, the SUV was hauled off to be salvaged.
For McNeal and his family of seven, he said they’re relying on his Dodge Challenger to get the family around town.
“It’s been pretty hard,” he said.
Mcneal said he’s looking to take legal action against the department.
The chief said he wants to speak with their attorney before speaking on this situation further.
The tow company said McNeal’s car is not on their tow lot.
