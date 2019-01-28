HILLSBORO (KMOV.com) - Hillsboro officials decided the city should keep its own police department after allegations of theft and improper training were leveled against a former police chief.
City leaders had explored contracting police services with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department but decided to keep its own department.
Former Police Chief Steve Hutt resigned after the allegations surfaced. Mayor Joe Phillips stepped down not long after.
The city plans to hire a new police chief soon.
