JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 16-year-old driver was killed in a Wednesday evening crash in Jefferson County.
The teenager’s name has not been released, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the girl from Hillsboro died after her 2010 Pontiac G6 crashed into the front of a 2004 Ford F-250 on northbound Route B north of Reynolds Creek Road just before 6 p.m. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The 34-year-old driver of the F-250 was not injured.
