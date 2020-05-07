FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A sign outside Mrs. Conyers' home says “Hillsboro teachers soar above the rest…” and on Tuesday at a Walgreens near her home, she stepped up in the face of danger.

Sheriff: House Springs man charged in Fenton road rage shooting David Zufall of House Springs is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting.

“In all my years of training I thought it would be for a class of 6-year-olds not a store full of 60-year-olds,” said Ann Conyers. After years of active shooter drills at her school, she used the knowledge after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Highway 30.

“I was actually checking out at the time, and I heard some pops,” she said.

The pops were coming from the parking lot. Police said David Zufall, 35, shot a man after a road rage incident. It started on Highway 30, police said Zufall was driving erratically, swerving and cutting off other cars. A driver in a Ford F150 followed Zufall to the Walgreens and tried to confront him. That’s when police said Zufall fired at least four shots.

The victim ran inside the store with his children.

“[He] came walking in with his son saying he had been shot so I immediately went into my teacher mode. I pointed to the cashier and told her to call 911 and then I motioned for everyone to get down and get back and away from the windows," Conyers said.

Zufall remained on scene and has been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. His prior criminal record consists of several excessive speeding tickets.

The victim is recovering in the hospital in "fair and stable" condition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.