FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A sign outside Mrs. Conyers' home says “Hillsboro teachers soar above the rest…” and on Tuesday at a Walgreens near her home, she stepped up in the face of danger.
“In all my years of training I thought it would be for a class of 6-year-olds not a store full of 60-year-olds,” said Ann Conyers. After years of active shooter drills at her school, she used the knowledge after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Highway 30.
“I was actually checking out at the time, and I heard some pops,” she said.
The pops were coming from the parking lot. Police say David Zufall, 35, shot a man after a road rage incident. It started on Highway 30, police say Zufall was driving erratically, swerving and cutting off other cars. A driver in a Ford F150 followed Zufall to the Walgreens and tried to confront him. That’s when police say Zufall first at least four shots.
The victim ran inside the store with his children.
“[He] came walking in with his son saying he had been shot so I immediately went into my teacher mode. I pointed to the cashier and told her to call 911 and then I motioned forever everyone to get down and get back and away from the windows," Conyers said.
Zufall remained on scene and has been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. His prior criminal record consists of several excessive speeding tickets.
The victim is recovering in the hospital in "fair and stable" condition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.