ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Hillsboro police officer was killed Saturday afternoon after an ATV crash in Washington County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brad Maassen, 40, was driving a 2019 Can-Am Outlander when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The ATV then overturned. A 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash.
Maassen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hillsboro Police Department said Maassen was with the department since April 2018. He was off duty when he died.
"He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore," the department posted on their Facebook page. "Brad will be missed greatly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and coworkers. Godspeed, Officer Maassen. We’ll take it from here."
