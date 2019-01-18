HILLSBORO (KMOV.com) - Joe Phillips submitted his resignation Friday morning as mayor of Hillsboro less than two weeks after a scandal involving the police department broke.
Phillips told News 4 that he thought he was being unfairly criticized and that the part-time position was taking too much of his time.
“I’ve had my fill,” said Phillips.
On Wednesday, Chief Steve Hutt resigned after less than one year of leading the department. His resignation came shortly after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate allegations of theft, possibly involving falsified time sheets.
One police officer was fired.
The sheriff’s department investigation said officers who weren’t adequately trained were sent out without bullet-resistant vests, to patrol by themselves, unsupervised.
The report said there was a disregard for the most basic principles of evidence handling. As an example, it cited narcotics seized in investigations that had gone missing and evidence from sex crimes cases left unsecured.
"I was shocked. I had no idea that things were going on,” said City Administrator Jesse Walls.
The report also said sheriff’s department investigators found that no background checks were done on officers before they were hired. It also said officers failed to write or complete police reports on felony crimes and traffic crashes.
Investigators found porn on laptop computers that are used in patrol cars.
News 4 asked the city administrator who was at fault for the state of the police department.
"Ultimately it would be the chief of police and myself. I mean honestly I have to bear some responsibility,” said Walls.
A lieutenant with the sheriff’s department is serving as the interim police chief. City officials have asked the sheriff’s department to draw up a detailed contract to help it decide whether to dissolve the police department and contract out policing or hire a new chief and try to solve the problems themselves.
