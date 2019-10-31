JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Hillsboro man was killed when his Ford Ranger crashed in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
Harvey Edwards, 72, was driving along northbound Missouri 21 near Route M when he changed lanes and lost control of the vehicle on the wet pavement. The vehicle then went off the left side of the road and struck a rock bluff, ejecting Edwards onto the roadway around 6:30 a.m.
Edwards was pronounced dead following the crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Edwards was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.