JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A Hillsboro man was killed after being struck by a driver who reportedly rolled a stop sign early Friday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., MSHP report a 2012 Ford Escape was heading westbound on Route AA near U.S. 61 when it failed to stop at a stop sign. Officials said the SUV pulled into the path of a 2007 Suzuki, colliding into the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Fauller, dead at the scene.
A 20-year-old passenger inside the SUV was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
