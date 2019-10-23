FORT MYERS, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County man has been found guilty of murdering Teresa Sievers, a doctor from Bonita Springs, Florida, in 2015.
The Southwest Florida jury found Jimmy Rodgers guilty of the lesser charges of second degree murder and trespassing. Rodgers, who was 25 at the time of the murder, was facing first degree murder and the death penalty.
Rodgers drove 17 hours with friend Curtis Wayne Wright from Hillsboro to Bonita Springs, Florida, to kill Sievers.
Wright took a plea deal saying Teresa Sievers’ husband Mark asked Wright to kill his wife. Wright and Mark Sievers became friends in high school.
Wright’s plea deal required that he testify in the trials for both Rodgers and Mark Sievers.
During Rodgers’ trial, Wright said he asked Rodgers to help with the murder. He said the pair bought supplies for the killing at Walmart. However, he said their plans went awry when Teresa Sievers came home early. The doctor was found in her home bludgeoned to death on her kitchen floor.
“What I would have liked to seen happen was to make it look like an accident. I never in a million years envisioned beating her to death with a hammer,” Wright testified.
State reminding the jury of Rodgers statement to detectives from the facility "In the state of Missouri, murder is 15-20. I can handle that." #trialtweets #jimmyrodgersontrial #TeresaSievers #nbc2courtcoverage— Jaclyn Bevis (@jbevis10) October 21, 2019
Rodgers’ girlfriend also testified saying that he told her he helped kill Teresa Sievers.
It took the jury 12 hours to come to its decision. Additionally, the jury found Rodgers not guilty of conspiracy. He will be sentenced Nov. 18.
Mark Sievers is expected to go on trial on Nov. 12.
