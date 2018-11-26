HILLSBORO, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The Hillsboro, Mo. School District placed Hillsboro Junior High School on a modified-lockdown Monday morning after a disturbing message was found written in the girl’s restroom.
Hillsboro R-3 administrators sent the following message to parents Monday morning:
"This morning a graffiti message was found written in the girl's restroom of the Junior High School. The message threatened to “shoot the school up”. As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority. Law enforcement was immediately notified. The Junior High students, faculty, and staff were put on a modified lock-down. In order to verify that no threat exists, student lockers and bags are being searched. Once more details are available, we will send a follow up communication."
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
