JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Locals in Jefferson County are demanding state leaders to release a plan to reopen those restrictions placed during the pandemic.
This weekend, similar protests popped up around the country and now Hillsboro will join in. Organizers of the rally are encouraging people to meet at the commuter parking lot in Hillsboro along new Highway 21 before noon Monday.
The rally will be different as people will remain in their cars.
The parade of cars will drive past the Jefferson County Health Department and the administrative building on Maple Street, honking their horns and waving signs.
Supporters said the stay-at-home orders have served their purpose and they don't want to see poverty destroy more lives than the virus.
While they await a formal plan from local leaders, supporters added those over 70 with health issues should remain at home.
In Jefferson City, March For Freedom protesters will rally against the lock down near the Missouri State Capitol.
The group agreed everyone should be able to return to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.