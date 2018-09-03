PHOENIX (KMOV.com)-- A 54-year-old St. Louis man died this past weekend while hiking Camelback Mountain in Arizona.
Police in Arizona said Mark Daus fell from a cliff into a ravine sometime Thursday and was not discovered by police until Friday evening.
Daus was visiting from St. Louis for his daughter's soccer tournament in Phoenix, according to police.
News 4 reached out to the Daus family and learned that Mark had hiked Camelback Mountain many times.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.