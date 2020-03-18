HONOLULU (KGMB/CNN) -- A hiker on a volcano in Hawaii came upon what he calls the discovery of a lifetime.
Kawika Singson, who served in the armed forces and used to work with explosives, said he knew immediately he was looking at the end of a rusted military bomb sticking out of an old lava flow.
"People will find a little mortar round or a grenade. I found a 600 pound bomb," Singson said.
The hiking enthusiast said he found another bomb just 50 feet away, and seeing that it hadn't exploded he got out of the area fast.
"I saw the front end of the bomb sticking out of the ceiling of the lava tube. The bomb was fully intact," Singson said.
Singson believes the bombs were dropped about 80 years ago. In December 1935, the Army dropped 20 600-pound bombs on an erupting Mauna Loa in hopes of diverting the lava flows that were moving fast toward Hilo Town.
The military used that strategy again in 1942.
"I counted eight craters, bombs that hit the ground and exploded. And I found two bombs so there was a total of 10 bombs within a 100 yard radius," the hiker said.
He called the Department of Land and Natural Resources and gave officials the GPS coordinates to the site.
