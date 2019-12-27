ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The southbound/westbound lanes of I-270 were closed in in north St. Louis County after a shooting on the highway.
According to police, around noon, suspects opened fire in 270 at Lindbergh.
There were three victims and two people were taken to a nearby hospital, though at this time it is unclear what their injuries are.
The highway reopened just before 1:30 p.m.
This is the same location of a deadly highway shooting earlier this month.
In that incident, a witness provided police with dash cam video from the time of the shooting. The video shows a car swerving on the highway and crashing. Police are looking to identify two people in a black SUV.
WATCH: Dash cam captures moments before deadly I-270 shooting; police find suspect's car
The black SUV was later found in St. Louis City but the suspects remain at large.
