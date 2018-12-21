FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and three others suffered minor injuries after an accident on Interstate 44 Friday morning near Sullivan, according to Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheetley.
The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday on I-44 near the 230 mile marker while the trooper was responding to another crash.
The trooper was on westbound I-44 with lights and sirens on and was using the crossover for emergency vehicles to head eastbound.
The trooper was at a standstill in the median when a vehicle moving eastbound in the fast lane slowed down as it approached the trooper’s vehicle. The car behind that first vehicle, however, did not react in time, and the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle as it sat in the median.
The three people inside of the vehicle which struck the patrol car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the trooper had some neck and back pain after the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.