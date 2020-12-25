ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- Highway patrol troopers were investigating a serious crash in Maryland Heights Friday night.
Officials with the Maryland Heights Police Department said all eastbound lanes of 364 were closed east of the Missouri bridge after a "serious" accident.
The department said investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are handling the crash.
The accident happened at around 9:40 p.m. according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
We've reached out to MSHP and are waiting to hear back. No other information was released.
