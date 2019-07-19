OLD MONROE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Part of Highway 79 has buckled on Highway 79 near Old Monroe Friday afternoon.
Police say the concrete has buckled due to heat, something MoDOT called a "pavement blow up."
Traffic is getting through but crews are on scene making repairs with temporary asphalt.
