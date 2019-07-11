CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A highway near Cedar Hill is still closed after an oversized load hit power lines Wednesday.
Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Cedar Hill Protection District said Highway 30 at Ficken Road would be closed because of the crash. Thursday morning, officials said the highway was still closed but they hoped to reopen it sometime during the day.
One person was trapped inside the truck following the crash, but was safely removed uninjured before 1 p.m.
Around 1,400 customers were without power in the area shortly after the crash, according to the Ameren outage map.
No other information has been released.
