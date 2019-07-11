CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A highway near Cedar Hill was closed for 24 hours after a truck carrying an oversized load hit power lines Wednesday.
The crash happened 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 at Ficken Road.
Trucks carrying oversized loads generally have a lead car in front of them with a long pole attached to the vehicle. If the pole makes contact with anything above the roadway (an overpass or power line) the driver radios back to the truck to warn them there isn't enough clearance.
Authorities said the driver of the truck was following the lead car too closely and was unable to stop in time.
One person was trapped inside the truck following the crash, but was safely removed uninjured before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Around 1,400 customers were without power in the area shortly after the crash, and electricity was not restored until 17 hours later.
