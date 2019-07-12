O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in O'Fallon, Missouri are on the scene of a deadly incident that has closed Highway 79 for several hours.

Friday afternoon, 48-year-old John Dean of O'Fallon, Missouri was traveling on Highway 79 near Main Street when a branch from a dead tree fell onto the roadway.

The branch went through the windshield and impaled the driver, killing him instantly. 

Both directions of the highway were closed as emergency crews responded to the scene. 

The highway reopened around 4:40 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.