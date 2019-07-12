O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in O'Fallon, Missouri are on the scene of a deadly incident that has closed Highway 79.
Friday afternoon, a driver was traveling on Highway 79 near Main Street when a branch from a dead tree fell onto the roadway.
The branch went through the windshield and impaled the driver, killing them instantly.
Both directions of the highway were closed as the emergency crews responded to the scene.
Police said the area will be closed for an extended period of time.
