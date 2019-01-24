FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed Highway 30 in Franklin County.
The roadway is expected to be closed at Birdie Lane, near the golf course, for an extensive amount of time, according to Franklin County officials. During the closure, accident reconstruction crews will be on the scene.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes while the road is closed.
No other information regarding the crash or closure has been released.
