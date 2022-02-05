HIGHLAND (KMOV.com) -- Highland School District Superintendent Michael S. Sutton sent a letter to parents and staff saying the school would no longer follow an executive order for masking requirements, citing an Illinois judge's granting of a temporary restraining order in a class action lawsuit.
Sutton said after hearing legal analysis of the ruling, he is confident the district is not to enforce mask and quarantine requirements for students and staff.
"I am confident in saying that the district will not be enforcing the mask requirement and identifying close contacts for purposes of quarantine starting Monday morning per the judge’s ruling," Sutton said in the letter. The change will start Monday.
Sutton also said masks will still be encouraged, but not required.
The ruling could affect other schools in the Metro East such as Edwardsville and Triad, according to Tom Devore, an attorney who is representing several hundred parents and teachers in the lawsuit.
