ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in north St. Louis Friday.
Skyzoom4 was over the flames at Peck and Penrose around 6 a.m. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the building that caught fire was a vacant two-story multi-family dwelling.
Shortly after the fire was reported, fire officials said two nearby vacant buildings were exposed the flames.
Around 30 firefighters were conducting defensive operations around 6:10 a.m.
According to the fire department, high winds have created a few spot fires across the street from the vacant building that initially caught fire.
No other information has been released.
