ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - In St. Charles County, the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Bishops Landing in Frontier Park had to be moved because of flooding.
The park is closed right now because the Missouri River is too high.
Instead, the ceremony was inside at the American Legion Post 312. Veterans from every branch were honored for their service, as we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Back out along the riverfront, the Irish Festival over the weekend also had to be moved from Frontier Park because of flooding.
Business owners say they understand the move but want customers to understand Historic Main Street is not flooded and many businesses remain open.
"Any festival helps increase business, so when that had to move, I think we could all see a little dip in business," said Dave Bohnenstiehl, owner of Baubles, Bites & Boots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.