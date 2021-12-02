FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police identified Kiley Kennedy of Eureka as the person found dead next to a vehicle in Pacific Wednesday morning.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Wednesday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead in Pacific. Kennedy attended Eureka High School .
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found the woman near Highway 100 and Country Air Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday laying on the ground next to a vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.
Police said the Rockwood School District was made aware of the death and has made arrangements for students who are affected by it.
Anyone with information is asked to call The Major Case Squad tip line at 636-583-2560.
