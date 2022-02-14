High school golfers caught in the middle of golf course dispute in South County

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A sign on the clubhouse door at Quail Creek Golf Club in Suson Park in south St. Louis County says it's closed for the winter. But the golf course might not be opening anytime soon.
On January 31, an email was sent to nine high schools nearby which have used the golf course as their home course for practicing and hosting competitions. Jessica Pupillo is a spokesperson for the Mehlville School District.
"The Oakville High School golf teams have practiced at Quail Creek Golf course for 20 years plus," she said.
The email was sent by Steve Bander, owner of Quail Creek Golf Management, LLC, which operates the golf course. Quail Creek is owned by St. Louis County. News 4 was able to obtain the email, which said,
"On or about February 1st, 2022, Quail Creek Golf Management, LLC will close operations of the golf course."
The email went on to say,
"Quail Creek Golf Management will cede day-to-day operations and overall management back to the property owner, St. Louis County Parks Department."
St. Louis County Parks Department Director Tom Ott said the management company is legally obligated to meet the conditions of the lease it signed to operate the golf course.
In a letter Ott sent to Quail Creek Golf Management he wrote,
"The St. Louis County Parks and Recreation (the "County") does not consent to the cessation of Quail Creek Golf Management's operation of the golf course or the termination of the lease."
And went on to write,
"However, the County's position is that Quail Creek Golf Management, LLC is responsible for the operation of Quail Creek Golf Course until September 30, 2029."
Now, schools are scrambling to find a new place for their athletes to practice and to host visiting teams. Boys high school golf teams were scheduled to start practicing on February 28.
After receiving the notification, Lutheran High School South golf coach Rob Ladage emailed the county parks department seeking more information and expressing the impact of the closure.
"This decision obviously impacts us greatly," wrote Ladage.
News 4 reached out to contact the owner of the management company, but an employee said he had no comment.
Ott said the operations of the golf course are now a legal matter and it's hard to predict when the issue will be resolved, and when the golf course can reopen.
