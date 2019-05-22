CHESTERFIElD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - There’s a classroom at Parkway West High School in Chesterfield that teaching more than math.
“We get to learn history of the Blues as well as math,” said teacher Gerry Wieczorek.
Wieczorek grew up in Chicago, but has been a lifelong St. Louis Blues fan and season ticket holder for decades.
He’s making sure his kids are growing up fans as well.
Wieczorek said he bought his son season tickets “when he was born and he’s graduating from high school this year.”
His classroom is covered in wall-to-ceiling St. Louis Blues’ posters, pictures and memorabilia.
He said he’s been in his current classroom for 11 years, but this shrine has had three different versions over his years of teaching.
“Kids would bring in newspaper articles and we’d start putting them on the bulletin board,” he recalled about how his hobby of Blues décor began.
It’s now a 360-experience complete with banners that used to hang outside of Enterprise Center.
Wieczorek said he asked Fox Sports Midwest if he could have them for his classroom and they delivered them when they were done with them.
The only problem now is that Boston Bruins’ (and former Blue) David Backes is on one of them. Backes and his Bruins are the Blues opponent in the Stanley Cup Finals. Wieczorek is hoping he can now get a more current replacement banner.
“David Backes. Great player. Loved his time here, but it’s the Stanley Cup Finals and as the Blues said last night, you can be friends off the ice, but on the ice, I’m not so sure,” said Wieczorek.
