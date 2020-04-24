A group of volunteers is setting out to protect the most vulnerable and at-risk in St. Louis County.
The new "high risk task force" is working to ease the burden of workers at long-term care facilities and make sure they have enough PPE and proper mitigation procedures in place.
“We know that the employees at these long-term care facilities are under a lot of stress,” said Anela Krijestorac with the task force.
The group, comprised of 19 registered doctors and nurses, are assigned to check on long-term care facilities; sometimes daily.
“They initially make voice contact with these administrators or managers within these facilities and they do a kind of questionnaire interview with them to see where their flaws might be, where they need assistance,” Krijestorac said.
Krijestorac, the task force's leader, said volunteers work from home and communicate with five to six care facilities each. They ensure administrators are following proper mitigation procedures and have basic needs like PPE.
“Some of the smaller facilities don't have a direct or reliable source for PPE right now so they've certainly been grateful,” she said.
Right now the high risk task force is communicating with over a 100 care facilities but said that number grows daily.
The group even hosts virtual meetings where administrators can take their questions straight to a doctor with the Department of Public Health.
“We have noticed that a lot of different facilities, they don't have time to comb through CDC guidance,” Krijestorac said.
At the end of the day she hopes the open communication and prevention measures helps save lives.
“We want to make sure that they are protected,” she said.
A lot of the volunteers on the task force are nurses who worked for school districts and aren't working now.
As the number of cases of COVID-19 grows, the group is looking for more volunteers.
If you are interested in helping contact them by email here: medicalvolunteer@stlouisco.com
