HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old woman is behind bars Thursday day in Jefferson County and investigators believe she is responsible for a string of nearly 30 crimes.
Candace Laws of High Ridge is facing multiple felony charges.
Investigates with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department believe she stole seven cars, broke into several other cars and a business.
The alleged crimes happening in and around High Ridge within the last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.