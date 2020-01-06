PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman from High Ridge was killed when her car hit a tree in Perry County Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Maya Flaherty’s 2009 Chevrolet Impala hit a tree on the side of Highway 51 east of Perry County Road 600 around 6:50 a.m.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert.
