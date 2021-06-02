HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Walmart in High Ridge has been evacuated.
Fire officials evacuated the store around 11 a.m. Wednesday after a refrigerant leak in the building. Officials said possibly hazardous conditions near the leak site have been detected.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.