HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A High Ridge man was charged after giving a woman Monopoly money in exchange for a cell phone.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Joseph M. Zink had set up a meeting with a 29-year-old woman to buy her iPhone in the 5600 block of Hwy. PP in High Ridge on December 27.
Police said they met around 2:20 p.m. and Zink stayed in his car during the transaction. The woman gave her iPhone to Zink and he gave her Monopoly money in exchange and then drove away while the woman was hanging onto the car.
Zink dragged the woman several feet until she let go, police said. She suffered scrapes, bruises and a possible shoulder injury.
Zink was charged with second-degree robbery on December 30.
