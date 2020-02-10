SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died Sunday night after being hit by two cars near the intersection of Championship Boulevard and Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the man, later identified as 37-year-old Robert Kleist, died at the hospital.
The drivers of both cars stayed at the scene, law enforcement said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. along a stretch of road that has few lights and it was raining.
Only one lane of southbound Telegraph Road was getting through as accident reconstruction worked to investigate the scene.
