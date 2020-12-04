FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Fenton.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a man was hit by a car on a parking lot in the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs around 6:35 p.m.
The man was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He was identified Friday morning as 59-year-old Thomas Bertel, of High Ridge.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, police said.
Anyone with any information on this incident can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).
