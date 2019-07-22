ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro Transit wants MetroBus riders to be aware they may experience longer commute times Monday.
The transit company said riders in Missouri and Illinois should allow for extra travel time today because an unusually high number of MetroBus operators called off work.
“While we are assigning other personnel to drive MetroBus vehicles, unfortunately, that has not provided enough drivers to deliver the on-time quality service our customers and the region have come to depend on,” Metro said.
Metro Call-A-Ride service and MetroLink are not impacted by the MetroBus driver shortage.
Metro said they hope the MetroBus team will deliver scheduled service Tuesday so customers can get to their destinations on time.
Anyone with questions about their MetroBus travel can contact Metro Transit Information at 314-231-2345, text 314-207-9786 or web chat at www.metrostlouis.org from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
