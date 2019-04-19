ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s a problem those who work at the Goodfellow Federal Complex say has been causing concerns for decades.
Employees who wanted to stay anonymous tell News 4 they were outraged when learning little was done to rid buildings of arsenic, lead, and asbestos.
Those chemicals are highlighted in an audit conducted by the Office of the Inspector General. The findings were published in March.
It was a follow up to a 2016 audit, in which investigators found that tenants, contractors, and visitors were exposed to those dangerous chemicals.
The 62-acre facility houses 23 buildings and accommodates more than 2,000 employees. One agency on the campus is the Veterans Benefits Administration.
Some of the highest levels of lead were found in the cafeteria, a former childcare center and more than 10 buildings on the campus.
The Inspector General says the General Services Administration’s Public Building Service is responsible for the cleanup.
Documents state the problem started in 1988 when the complex was placed on the EPA’s Facility Hazardous Waste Compliance Docket.
The Inspector General says the Public Building Service (PBS) did not make corrections and they ended up conducting at least 33 studies on the environmental conditions from 2002 to 2016.
During those studies, the Inspector General says that PBS failed to address deficiencies, and inform complex workers and visitors of the existing conditions.
News 4 reached out to the agency for a comment and is waiting to hear back.
Their website says their mission is to provide effective and sustainable workplace solutions.
A letter written back in February from the commissioner for PBS says they agree that changes need to be made and they plan to make them.
