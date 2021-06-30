ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There have been some serious water issues in west St. Louis County.
Crews worked overnight Tuesday to repair a pipe that burst outside the Willowbend Apartments in Town and Country. This was the third time the water main had broken since Sunday.
Missouri American Water told News 4 the high heat and flux in temperatures causes soil surrounding pipes in the ground to swell or shrink, which can lead to a break.
Residents at the Willowbend Apartments said the blast had such power that when it blew it sent rocks flying into the sky, damaging a nearby car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.