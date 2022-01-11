High demand leads to empty shelves in the cold and flu aisle

(KMOV.com) - Walk into your neighborhood Walgreens, CVS or Target and you will likely see empty shelves in the flu and cold aisle as COVID-19 cases surge in our community.
"It doesn't surprise me one bit because people get panicky," said Mel Ide who was looking for cough drops at the Maplewood CVS. Almost every option was sold out.
Dr. Anna Bailey with Mercy Clinic Primary Care says she's also not surprised. Most people are experiencing mild cases of COVID-19 that can be treated at home.
"We treat the symptoms, and since the symptoms of the flu, COVID-19 and even the common cold overlap, so does your treatment for it," said Dr. Bailey.
She says if your symptoms are worse, including shortness of breath, head to the emergency room. Otherwise if you have a cough, treat that at home with over the counter medication.
If you can find any, Walgreens and CVS say they are working on the supply issues.
"We continue to see greater demand for cough, cold and flu products nationwide and as a result, Walgreens has worked diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have enough supply to cover customer demand. There may however be temporary and/or isolated shortages of specific products," said a spokesperson for Walgreens.
A spokesperson for CVS tells KMOV, "We’re currently seeing increased demand for cold and cough products. We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items. In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply."
