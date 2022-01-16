Hidden Valley welcomes snow and holiday weekenders

WILDWOOD (KMOV.com) -- Hidden Valley Ski Resort is back open for the season and Mother Nature welcomed skiers with a few inches of snow Saturday morning.
"It's a holiday weekend, everyone loves to come out," General Manger Brandon Swartz said. "We do have a lot of folks coming from out of the area. We did just have fresh snow yesterday, three inches of fresh snow. So, that always gets people excited to come out."
Three inches of real snow was exciting for skiers but not enough. Hidden Valley slopes need at least a two foot base. So, man made snow was added to the real stuff after patrons left Saturday night.
"Today [Sunday] it's pretty good, yesterday it was pretty icy, snowboarder Mason Chaidez said. "It's normally good in the mornings and gets icy after. It's not as good as like real snow in Colorado but it's still pretty decent for them blowing snow."
Vaccination cards are required to go inside but out in the fresh air, things are starting to get back to normal seven days a week at Hidden Valley.
