Hidden Valley Ski Resort turns on snow maker

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is making snow!
With the cold weather this weekend, the resort was finally able to kick on its snow maker. “The weather in December hasn’t been as favorable as we'd like to see but you know the great thing about our system is as soon as we get a cold weather system or cold snap like the one we just had we can turn this place from zero to 100 really quick,” said Brandon Swartz with Hidden Valley.
Hidden Valley hopes to make an announcement soon about their official opening date.
