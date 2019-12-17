WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hidden Valley Ski Resort will open this Friday for the 2019-2020 season!
On Dec. 20, the slopes will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tubing will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The resort will be open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday, but will transition to holiday hours on Monday, Dec 23.
Click here to learn more about Hidden Valley Ski Resort and for their latest snow report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.