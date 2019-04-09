ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Welcome to Hi-Pointe Drive-In, home of the smashed- thin burgers. Can I take your order?
The iconic drive-in is bringing a blast from the 90's past to the St. Louis area. The famous Burger Mobile featured in the 1997's Nickelodeon film Good Burger will soon have a new home, thanks to the Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and actor Kel Mitchell drove the 1975 AMC Pacer, which had a hamburger on its hood, to delivered the burgers in the movie.
Fast forward 22 years, the car is now covered in rust and purchased by the owners of the drive-in.
The restaurant took to Facebook to have loyal customers guess the name of the movie for a $50 gift card but it it unknown when and where the car will be on display.
