ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Popular burger restaurant Hi-Pointe Drive-In is officially opening a second location in downtown St. Louis.
The restaurant which serves creative burgers, sandwiches, and shakes will take the location of the recently-closed Porano Pasta at 634 Washington Avenue.
The new location will have the same concept as their original restaurant, but both Hi-Pointe locations will launch revamped menus for the opening, with new additions including the French onion burger, Cuban sandwich, salmon BLT, sweet potato tots, onion rings and more.
There will also be an “Arch D-Lux” Burger on the menu, and $1 from every one sold will be donated to the St. Louis Gateway Arch Park Foundation.
The owners announced they will open 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 with service running Monday thru Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
