ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You've got the tickets, the merch and your team is coming to town. Now, you have a hockey-inspired burger and shake from Hi-Pointe Drive-In to complete your Stanley Cup experience.
Executive chef Adam Pritchett is stepping up the game to offer two over-the-top specials.
Meet The Fat Trick burger, featuring fries, cheese sauce, mac and cheese, triple slider, 'pickle' de Gallo, lettuce and of course, a Red Hot Riplet donair sauce.
The burger will be available only during home games at both Hi-Pointe locations and Hi-Pointe's concession stand in the Enterprise Center arena.
End your meal with the Stoneley Cup, a chocolate shake topped with strawberry Koko Nuggz and a chocolate blunt.
The shake will be available at both locations during all remaining Stanely Cup games.
The Fat Trick is $12 in store at both Hi-Pointe locations and $15 in the Enterprise arena.
The Stoneley Cup is $6.50 in store at both Hi-Pointe locations.
Hi-Pointe Drive-in is at 1033 McCausland Ave. and 631 Washington Ave. The concession stand can be found at portal 3 of the 100 level in the Enterprise Center Arena at 1401 Clark Ave.
