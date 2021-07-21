INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTHR/CNN) – An HGTV star is pranking porch pirates stealing packages from her Indiana home.
Mina Starsiak Hawk is fed up with porch pirates so she’s fighting back by pranking the thieves. The “Good Bones” star said she has had four packages stolen in the last two weeks. The thefts were captured on camera.
Hawk decided to get creative and turn the tables on the porch pirates. "Like that's typically my answer, just you know, let's find the humor in it. And if they're gonna mess with us, we're gonna mess with them,” she said.
Hawk decided to put out boxes with a surprise inside. "I bought a couple pranks on Amazon and I got a box that like a spider jumps out of and I also got the mega size glitter bomb which has not come yet. So, if whoever's taking our packages sees this, just forewarning that's what's gonna happen."
At least one of the porch pirates took the bait.
"As soon as we wrapped up the package, put it on the porch, that night, it got take,” she said. "Unfortunately, you can't see the reaction but hopefully got the message? I don't know."
After she posted video on social media, Hawk said she got lots of suggestions about what to put on the porch next.
"After I posted that video on social, you don't know how many hundreds of messages that said you dig those poopy diapers out of the poop pail. You take your dog's poop and put that all in a box. I'm like, you guys don't know we already tried that,” she said.
The pranks won’t help her to get her stolen items back, but Hawk said she hopes it makes thieves think twice.
