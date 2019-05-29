ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – While things heat up on the ice for the Stanley Cup Final, Boston is throwing some shots at the St. Louis food scene.
An article from the Boston Globe is stirring the pot. In the article, the writer compares the two cities’ food. The headline reads: “Hey, St. Louis, it’s not just our hockey team that’s better. It’s our food, too”.
The article then goes on to criticize St. Louis-style pizza, toasted raviolis and St. Louis-style bread-sliced bagels. When criticizing our pizza, the writer states, “What kind of twisted mind would look at a round pizza and think: ‘I’m going to cut this into squares?’”
The article’s writer then invites St. Louisans to come try some Boston foods like toasted clams, lobster and clam chowder.
It’s not all dissing though, the article does mention how we dominate when it comes to barbecue, mentioning St. Louis favorites like Pappy’s Smokehouse, Sugarfire, and Salt + Smoke. The article also states what many St. Louisans know: We stick by our signature foods!
Although the article gives us props for some things, it fails to bring up is that our area was recently ranked one of the top destinations for foodies by Yelp. In addition, St. Louis-area chefs racked up seven James Beard Awards semi-finalist nominations in 2019!
