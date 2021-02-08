(KMOV.com) — Could it have gone any other way?
The status for Yadier Molina’s future in St. Louis had been unsettled since his official designation as a free agent at the end of last season, but the notion that the Cardinals could allow him to finish out the remainder of his career in another uniform just didn’t pass muster.
Reports had circulated heavily in recent days and weeks that the Cardinals would bring Yadi back following the conclusion of the Caribbean Series. Molina participated in the series for Puerto Rico, a desire of his which was simplified by the fact that he had no current MLB contract to which he was required to adhere.
With the Caribbean Series having concluded Saturday, it was only a matter of time before Molina's return came into focus. The two sides agreed on a deal to bring back the iconic franchise catcher for 2021, it was announced Monday night.
We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract! We will have more details tomorrow on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 9, 2021
Molina’s previous contract expired following the 2020 season—the terms of that deal included a $20 million salary for each of the last three seasons. Given his age and the climate of the market in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it was clear Molina would have to settle for a lesser deal this time around.
The only question: the team for which Molina would play.
Molina had long been clear in his desire to play two more seasons, but in the wake of the pandemic, he amended his initial statement on his future to include a willingness to play elsewhere on a new contract if the Cardinals didn’t offer him what he sought. The Cardinals had to wrestle with balancing the desires of the franchise icon with their own desires to ensure a sensible deal. Though Yadi explored what the market held for him, he ultimately preferred to stay with St. Louis and found the Cardinals’ offer agreeable.
Jon Heyman reports the deal is for one year, rather than the two Molina had been seeking. Heyman adds that Molina will earn $9 million on the deal.
Yadier Molina back to Cards. 1 year.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2021
Yadier Molina agreement with Cards is for $9M— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 9, 2021
Though Molina and fellow free agent Adam Wainwright legitimately considered other offers throughout the off-season, Wainwright described his perception that the league saw an air of inevitability surrounding their journey.
One way or another, they would find way back to the Cardinals.
"I think his market was a little slower than he expected it to be," Wainwright said of Molina's free agency after his signing last week. "I think there's, deep down, I don't think teams think we're going to leave St. Louis, me and Yadi. At first, everybody was kind of intrigued and then there was this period in the middle where it was like, 'Ah, they're not going to leave St. Louis. Those guys are going back there.'"
Teams around the league had it right. Waino and Yadi are indeed back for another year, as Molina confirmed the news via Instagram.
If Molina’s value to the team was confined only to the stats on the back of his baseball card, such intense pressure to facilitate this contract wouldn’t really stand to reason. By this point, disputing Molina’s proclivity to perform in the clutch is a fool’s errand—his average with runners in scoring position has been higher than his overall average throughout his career, which held true again in 2020—but his overall offensive production has diminished in the last couple years. Though Molina has remained a consistent contact hitter in the .260 to .270 range, his power has been sapped. His slugging percentage fell to .359 this past year, accompanying his worst OPS (.662) since 2015.
To a man, though, the Cardinals have been consistently adamant about the residual value of Molina’s presence. His command of the team’s pitching staff, the example of his work ethic and his wealth of knowledge and experience have brought immeasurable benefits to the St. Louis Cardinals over the years.
Thanks to his new contract, the 2021 season should bring more of the same.
